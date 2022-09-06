Elden Ring presents two official art books that already have a release date and price

Specifically, there are 800 pages that will illustrate many aspects of the FromSoftware title.

Special editions are highly coveted by many players who want to have the best of the best of the product they love so much. Now FromSoftware will delight many users with these two official art books of Elden Ring that already have a release date and price.

The official Elden Ring art books will be out on November 30.Both official art books will be released in Japan next November 30. Each book will have 400 pages of elements from the Elden Ring universe. Its price will be around 4,400 yen, which is equivalent to 31,52 euros. Famitsu has been in charge of publishing this news, but does not specify if it will only be released in the Japanese market or it will also do it internationally. Both books can now be pre-ordered on Amazon Japan.

They are divided into two books: the Volumen I it includes “art used in the game’s introduction, concept art for fields and dungeons, and art related to characters and armor that appear in the game.” On the other hand, the Volume II It will contain “the art of menacing enemies hovering over the player, as well as various weapons. The end of the book contains numerous illustrations of in-game items,” Japanese magazine Famitsu’s website reads.

Last June they presented an edition that included more than 1,000 pages of game secrets. We recently learned that both Sony and Tencent had bought 30% in From Software shares, and it is not for less because Elden Ring is being a complete success. It has many options to become the best-selling game of the year.