Elden Ring Receives A Dreams Version Of Its Popular Cover And It’s So Beautiful It’s Hypnotic

The artist Martín Nebelong had already shown his talent on previous occasions with the FromSoftware game.

Elden Ring has become a mass phenomenon with its resounding 12 million copies sold, a figure that is even more impressive when we think that FromSoftware has achieved it in just a few days. The game of Hidetaka Miyazaki is attracting millions of fans to its attractive worlds and among them, there are really talented amateurs.

It is the case of Martin Nebelong, Media Molecule artistwho has used Dreams to recreate one of the most popular images of the Elden Ring, that of its famous cover. The illustration of this powerful cover is already incredible, which is why it is so surprising to see the degree of detail and care that Nebelong manages to recreate in the ‘fan version’ of him.

It has taken the artist about three and a half hours to make the work from scratchThe artist has promised to share the process through his YouTube channel. The dedicated work would have taken him a few three and a half hoursand as he explains on his Twitter account, he would have made entirely from scratch, without using anything from your Dreams library. Nebelong already surprised us by recreating the character’s famous scene in front of the Liurnia cliff.

The results with the complete Dreams creator they never cease to amaze us, with works as impressive as Nebelong’s own, bringing features seen from the Unreal Engine 5 demo to PS4. If you want to know more about the creative title of Media Molecule for PS4, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Dreams available.

