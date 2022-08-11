Elden Ring receives a new feature to encourage us to stop playing alone

Update 1.06 adds more areas where you can see summon signs or invade other users.

Although its authors are already planning new projects and the game was released in February of this year, FromSoftware continues to make adjustments to Elden Ring that go beyond bug fixes. Today we come to tell you the main news of the update 1.06 of the game.

Larger areas can be invadedIn the patch notes published by Bandai Namco you can take a look at all the changes that come to both PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but the most striking thing about the file (which weighs 860 MB on PC) is that incorporates a new function aimed at us playing the title accompanied in some way.

Although the online component of Elden Ring is extensive, its managers explain that an option has now been added to increase the number of areas to summon, being able to see summoning signs in different areas and being able to attend a greater number of invasions. In fact, larger areas can now be invaded, including distant areas.

However, Mohgwyn’s Palace is excluded from this functionality, although the character of Varré now has a new way to progress through his questline– It is now independent of activating the multiplayer invasion, as a new NPC will be available for this mission.

For the rest, reading the rest of the modifications we could say that the difficulty has been reduced a bit, since patch 1.06 introduces changes in mechanics such as a reduction in the time it takes to roll after an attack or an increase in speed when performing heavy or charged attacks.

There are changes that facilitate the mechanicsIf we have light equipment, we will also benefit, since we will roll a greater distance, and if we carry large axes we will not need as much time to hit. Along with these changes, dozens of bugs and errors have been correcteda good part of them related to failures in PC consumption.

Even though the mind behind the Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, affirms that he does not understand why the game is played more than Souls, the truth is that FromSoftware’s title is a success in critics and sales. If it continues down this path, it could achieve a milestone that only Rockstar has achieved in recent years: surpass Call of Duty sales for the year.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, Patch, Update and FromSoftware.