Elden Ring reigns again in the US as the best seller of June in a market full of Switch and PS5

The monthly ranking also welcomes surprises like Overwatch or Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Japan enjoys the success of the recent Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and in Spain it has become clear to us that Nintendo Switch and its video games have not lost an iota of their popularity. Beyond this, it is also worth highlighting the monthly results of EU As for the sale of video games, which during the month of June has reiterated the success of Elden Ring.

And it is that, as the analyst tells Mat Piscatella in his Twitter thread, the latest from From Software overlaps again as best seller of the month and, therefore, it continues to be seen as the most popular title of 2022. The ranking continues with a fireproof LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and it is not until the third position that we find one of the novelties of the month: Mario Strikers: Battle League .

The list also includes titles such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8, Kirby and the Forgotten Land or MLB: The Show 22, whose franchise is very popular in the country. Beyond this, the Top 10 also features surprises such as Overwatch, which returns to the ranking due to the popularity of the beta the Overwatch 2and Final Fantasy VII: Remake, which recovers the attention of the players for the promotions of the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary.

Best-selling games in the US in June Elden Ring



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Mario Strikers: Battle League



MLB: The Show 22



Overwatch



Mario Kart 8



Nintendo Switch Sports



Kirby and the Forgotten Land



Final Fantasy VII Remake



Minecraft

How has the console landscape evolved? Continuing with the information provided by Piscatella, PS5 was the platform that generated the most dollars both in the month of June and in the first half of 2022. However, Nintendo Switch continues to reiterate its success in unit sales, leading the month and the first half of the year in this regard as well.

Returning with the most popular game of the year, we already knew that Elden Ring was going to stand out in both sales and experience. Although several months have passed since its launch, we continue to hear news about its good trading performance. Piscatella himself assures that the latest from From Software could reach a goal that only Rockstar has achieved, but if you are only interested in knowing the sensations of its open world, we recommend reading our Elden Ring analysis.

