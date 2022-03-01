Elden Ring releases a new patch to fix some of the most talked about bugs on PC and PS5

Although From Software’s experience has captivated much of the public, its performance has raised complaints.

Needless to say, Elden Ring has become one of the games most acclaimed in recent months, since From Software’s proposal has captivated both professionals in the field and players of all kinds. We can see the success of the title through its popularity in the United Kingdom, where it has marked a milestone in the history of Souls, and even in Steamwhere it continues to break records for concurrent users.

However, the community has not been slow to detect certain performance issues that embitter exploration of the Midlands. After hearing the complaints, From Software has put its sights on several bugs and promised to solve them with future patches. And this is what we are here to talk about today, because the developer has launched a new update that solves some of the most commented failures in the networks. In general terms, this movement aims to put an end to errors such as crasheo and PS5 waves FPS drops on PC, among other things. Below you can read the details regarding the latest Elden Ring patch.

PC: Fixed some issues related to the Easy Anti-Cheat system at game start.



Mouse control has been improved.



The number of files needed to load each time we enter a new area has been reduced

PS5: Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash

Elden Ring has generated several criticisms for its performance, so it is expected that From Software will continue in its line of launching more updates for the future. With this patch, some of the most controversial problems among the community are solved, although the developer will continue polishing her game in all aspects that she finds necessary.

If you notice that the Midlands are extremely hostile, we recommend you consult our 7 tips to start playing in Elden Ring. And it is that the latest from Miyazaki does not give anyone respite, both for the practically suicidal combats and for the rest of the threats of his extensive world. In this sense, Elden Ring offers so many possibilities that we still we couldn’t finish italthough you can always consult our analysis in progress.

