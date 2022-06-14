Elden Ring releases patch 1.05, with multiple fixes and changes affecting Malenia

FromSoftware also adds several extra options in the PC version, as well as adjustments in multiplayer.

Despite launching in February of this year, Elden Ring still has adjustments ahead of it. The title of FromSoftware has released a new update for PC and consoles, 1.05, which comes to correct errors that can directly affect the gaming experience, as well as including some new features.

You can check all the changes in the patch notes, but we are going to summarize the most relevant ones. Without going any further, we see that there are changes in the transactions with the Quiescent Twin Maidens so that certain objects reach the NG+, as well as new sound effects when we invoke or options in the grace menu.

Before, Malenia could appear with less healthBut what is most striking is that again There are changes in Malenia, one of the most challenging bosses in the game that has become popular precisely because of the high difficulty of the battle. Some users were taking advantage of a bug that caused him to have less health than normal in certain situations, something that should no longer happen after this adjustment.

Other gameplay changes involved bugs that caused the power of two-handed attacks to be inappropriate or some hostile NPCs to not spawn when they should. Also multiplayer has been changedimproving overall stability.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that a way to get to unexpected places using a bug has been removed, which speedrunners won’t like. Likewise, on PC there are new optionssuch as returning to the desktop from the main menu or fixing a bug that slowed down performance when changing screen mode or resolution.

In any case, we will have to wait to find out everything that this latest Elden Ring patch hides, since on other occasions changes have ended up being discovered that were not initially included in the notes. This has affected, for example, the behavior of bosses, about which he spoke Hidetaka Miyazaki recently, choosing his favorites and explaining more details about them.

