Elden Ring repeats as the best seller on Steam for the third consecutive week

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 14, 2022, 08:45 26 comments

We knew it was going to be one of the biggest releases this year, but maybe we couldn’t expect Elden Ring to popularize the Souls formula so much. FromSoftware It has been delighting us for years. The game is one of the best sellers of 2022, and its commercial performance continues to rise if we take a look at the latest figures.

It has had no competitor since its premiereAs collected by SteamDB, the usual database to analyze everything that happens on Steam, Elden Ring has once again been the best seller of the week on the Valve platform. From March 7 to 13, it occupies the top of the table, being the top sales by third consecutive weekthat is, without having dropped from the first position since it was launched on February 25.

In fact, in the third drawer of the podium there is also its Deluxe Edition, so it is clear that a great competitor has not yet emerged. What has managed to sneak up is Steam Deck, Valve’s new portable console, which is in the second position. For its part, the great debut of a large company was WWE 2K22, but it has only achieved tenth place. Below is the ranking of the top ten positions.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Elden Ring

Steam Deck

Elden Ring Deluxe Edition

Core Keeper

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void

Valve Index VR Kit

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dread Hunger

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

WWE 2K22



If you still need to know more about Elden Ring, at 3DGames we are publishing several guides and tricks to help you improve your game experience if you need it. Although, if what you are looking for is a more general opinion about what the game of Hidetaka Miyakaziyou already have the definitive analysis of Elden Ring available to check how our experience has been.

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Steam, Valve, Sales, Steam Deck and WWE 2K22.