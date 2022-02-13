Elden Ring Reveals Minimum PC Requirements: An Open World for Affordable Systems

The new From Software has its release date set for next February 25.

At last, we are in the launch month of Elden Ring. The next February 25 We will be able to taste one of the most anticipated experiences of the year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and computer gamers were waiting for new data from the developer to check if their systems are suitable for such an epic adventure. Steam has just updated the game file to show this information, so we can now see the minimum requirements to play Elden Ring on the keyboard and mouse platform.

It remains to be seen what are the recommended requirements to enjoy the adventure with a higher quality, so we will be attentive to reveal this last detail. Below you have the list of specifications to play Elden Ring in computerssomething that has been made known thanks to the user EldenRingUpdate and Twitter.

Elden Ring Minimum Requirements on PC Operating system : Windows 10, Windows 11



: Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 o AMD Ryzen 3 3300X



: Intel Core i5-8400 o AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory : 12 GB of RAM



: 12 GB of RAM Graphic card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB o AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB



: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB o AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB DirectX : Version 12



: Version 12 Space: 60 GB

The authors of Elden Ring have not given more details about this movement, so we will be waiting to know other information of interest to PC players who influence the quality of the game. Be that as it may, it is not necessary to have a high-end computer to enjoy what is new in From Softwareso many players will be able to breathe easy and get excited about the imminent launch.

During the last few weeks, Miyazaki has dropped many clues about what awaits us in the Middle Lands. The creative has highlighted the presence of the poisonous swamps that we have seen so much in other Souls, and the partner Adrián Suárez has not been able to avoid reflecting on the reasons behind this iconic element. Be that as it may, there is very little time left for Elden Ring to be a reality and, after playing more than 20 hours without limits, we can say that something very big is coming.

