Elden Ring spoilers are still lurking online, and now From Software is letting us know

With the release of the game so close, players may encounter leaks that are meant to ruin their experience.

If there’s anything worse than the classic ‘YOU’RE DEAD’ banner in a From Software game, it’s eat adventure spoilers. Especially if we talk about Elden Ring, whose open world aims to be an unprecedented innovation in the Souls. We already warned you that the network was filling up with leaks, although this threat was still present in recent days. Now, From Software echoes this problem and recommends us to navigate carefully.

From Software asks us not to spread Elden Ring spoilersWith a message on Twitter, the developers warn of the possibility of finding spoilers at any time and advise respecting the preferences of players who want to start the game without any information. “With the release of Elden Ring fast approaching, please be aware of spoilers for those wishing to experience the Midlands for the first time with clear eyes. Thank you for your kind cooperation.”

From Software is aware that it can no longer stop the string of spoilers that have already been accommodated on the Internet, but this message can reach those players who have not yet found any spoilers on the network. In this way, a user’s experience can remain unchanged thanks to the reminder of the authors, which will allow a very valuable first contact with the game.

There are very few days left to taste the new Miyazaki, so it already smells the excitement in the air. From Software has wanted to raise expectations even more with a truly epic trailer, although from 3DJuegos we are already preparing for the adventure with the most positive and special first hours dedicated to its classes: 10 options that we have compiled in a special with its main characteristics and tips.

