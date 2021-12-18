Elden Ring Wanted: Bandai Namco Suspends Collector’s Edition Preorders

FromSoftware’s RPG editor needs time to organize herself in the face of the great rush of purchases in the US.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 17 December 2021, 13:10 25 comments

During The Game Awards 2021, Elden Ring was honored as the most anticipated video game of next year (again), a passion for FromSoftware which has had a good example this week with the reserves of its collector’s edition in the United States, forcing Bandai Namco to put the brakes temporarily.

The publisher announced yesterday on Twitter that it will temporarily cease sales of the action RPG premium pack shortly after enabling its purchase. “We appreciate

your patience with the problems to create new accounts in the store. Given the few available units of the collector’s edition, we have stopped the reservations and will let you know later when they will be on sale again. “

The wait will not be very long and tomorrow, at 3:00 (Spanish peninsular time), there will be a new opportunity to get hold of some of these highly valued editions.

The contents of the collector’s edition

Bandai Namco introduced the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition in November, featuring a pack containing a 9-inch Malenia figure, a replica of Malenia’s helmet, a hardcover picture book, and an exclusive steelbook as great incentives for your purchase. Its price? 189.99 euros in Spain.

As for the title itself, Elden Ring will hit stores for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on February 25. You can delve deeper into what’s new from the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne by reading the impressions with Elden Ring from partner Alejandro Pascual, who saw it as a familiar and surprising game.

