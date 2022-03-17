Elden Ring will expand “beyond the realm of gaming”, according to Bandai Namco

Recently, the publisher celebrated a great pace of sales that has already reached 12 million copies distributed.

Elden Ring continues without releasing the accelerator. A few months ago, Bandai Namco predicted a promising launch with millions of sales in the first weeks, and it seems that their estimates have exceeded their own expectations with a commercial performance that has already exceeded expectations. 12 million copies distributed worldwide. So from the perspective of the editor, you could open the door to a whole bunch of products.

Expect more from Elden Ring as an IP in hopes of expanding it beyond the gaming realm.Bandai NamcoAlthough no details have been given about it, Bandai Namco has already dropped a few hints in the latest Elden Ring earnings report. As initially pointed out by the well-known user levelthere is a sentence that leaves a lot of room for imagination: “Please expect more from Elden Ring as IP (characters and other intellectual property) with hoping to expand it beyond the gaming realm“.

Therefore, we can give the green light to all kinds of theories. There are users who already point to a next DLC which, although still found in the realm of video games, is related to the coliseums of the Middle Lands. However, and leaving the sector at hand, Bandai Namco could be thinking of linking Elden Ring with other entertainment products.

We are not surprised to learn that Elden Ring could be transferred to other media, since it is already the new IP largest since 2016 and the best launch of the year in Europe. Of course, the game contains more than enough material to adapt to other areas, because in our analysis we have invested quite a lot of hours to conclude that we have a masterpiece.

