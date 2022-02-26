Elden Ring will improve the gaming experience: Bandai Namco responds to criticism with upcoming patches

Although the release has caught the interest of gamers, several performance issues have already been encountered.

From Software has set out to go down in video game history (again) with the release of Elden Ring. The experience for Middle Lands It has already wowed much of the trade press, and its popularity on Twitch and Steam shows that the community has been waiting for this moment for a long time. However, and although Elden Ring has had a spectacular debut, he has also raised some criticism for its performance.

PC gamers are experiencing frame dropsWe already told you about the problems encountered in the game: stable 60 FPS on Xbox Series, but drops and a strange advice on PS5. This kind of situation has also been noticed in the ecosystem of PC, as players have already left a lot of negative reviews on Steam alluding to the title’s performance on computers. Beyond a day 1 patch that is already in circulation, Bandai Namco has promised improve this controversial aspect and Elden Ring.

As reported from the publisher’s website, the game will receive more updates with which it is intended to address the following aspects detected by From Software:

A mouse issue that makes it too sensitive on the PC version.



An issue with Easy Anti-Cheat system startup that is related to Steam account names set to 2-byte characters.



Frame drops and other performance issues.



A bug in the PS5 version that does not save the game correctly.

Added to this, from Bandai Namco they claim to be aware of all the bugs found by the players and they apologize for the performance of Elden Ring: “We are experiencing some issues that prevent the game from working properly in some conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience.”

Bandai Namco recommends contacting them in case you find more problemsIn this way, Elden Ring will continue polishing your experience through patches focused on performance and bugs that may remain in the game. In addition, Bandai Namco encourages the community to contact them in case more problems are found that ruin the exploration through the Midlands.

At the end of the day, we are facing one of the most important games of the year. Elden Ring’s proposal is so big that we haven’t been able to finish it yet, although you can always read our impressions in an analysis in progress. In addition, From Software’s ideas have also inspired us to create Elden Ring: The Culmination of Miyazaki’s Dark Journeya new project of our Platinum brand.

