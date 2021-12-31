Elden Ring will show off the best of From Software: it will be “the culmination” of what has been done with the Dark Souls

Hidetaka Miyazaki had already confessed in an interview that his next work would be his “ideal game”.

We are at the gates of 2022, and it is likely that many players take this data as an indication that they are Less than two months for the launch of the Elden Ring. Its trailers, details and gameplay have left us wanting more, and its creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, does not hesitate to continue raising the expectations of the public with more data around delivery. He has already told us that Elden Ring would be his “ideal game”, and now he is commenting on more news about the essence of From Software in the adventure.

I think it will be our best [juego] till the dateHidetaka MiyazakiWe have been able to learn new details about Elden Ring thanks to an exclusive interview in EDGE magazine, which has been accessed by the Gamesradar medium. Here, Miyazaki explains that the core of the delivery will enchant all fans of his works: “Elden Ring se basa en the culmination of everything we have done with the Dark Souls “, since they have been able to” create a completely new ‘everything’ that would not have been possible before. “

In this way, we will not only find a memorable difficulty, but we can also expect more amazing details in its RPG system and an evocative and subtle narrative with which we will need several days to understand its history. His open world will add to the benefits of other Souls with some very diverse biomes: “Variety is something we have strived for when we created this game, and it is something that I think we have achieved,” explains Miyazaki. “I think it will be our best [juego] till the date“.

With this kind of information, it becomes more difficult for us to wait patiently for the launch of Elden Ring on February 25. And this will be more complicated with the spoilers that swarm the network, of which we already warned you previously. However, this does not dampen the community’s excitement for the next From Software installment, and as a result Bandai Namco has been forced to suspend collector’s edition pre-orders due to the big shopping spree.

More about: Elden Ring, Miyazaki and From Software.