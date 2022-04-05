Elden Ring’s latest update tweaks its most talked about boss damage – patch details

One of From Software’s previous patches lowered the power of Radahn, Scourge of the Stars, but it was a bug.

We are on April 4, but Elden Ring is still one of the most popular of the last days. This is easily seen in Steam’s Top Selling Titles, where new From Software stands out for the sixth week in a row. Despite this tremendous success, the developer has not stopped working on patches that finish shaping the player’s experience, which has given us a damage reduction in one of his most iconic bosses.

The power of some of Radahn’s attacks was unintentionally reduced.Bandai NamcoThis has led to a good handful of conversations on the net, as many saw that the authors had undermined the power of Radahn, Scourge of the Stars, due to the high difficulty of his battle. However, it seems that From Software has not finished polishing its most talked about boss, since in his latest patch notes it clarifies that said ‘nerf’ it was a bug.

As initially noted by VGC, Bandai Namco explains that “A bug in the balance adjustment of the boss ‘Radahn, Scourge of the Stars’ in update 1.03 has been fixed, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reducedSo, short of knowing all the tweaked attributes of the boss, we can expect Radahn to continue to present a epic battle to all players.

If you have already defeated Radahn, keep in mind that Elden Ring still has a lot of secrets and details hidden in plain sight, so we’ll always have a new reason to return to the Midlands. In addition, we have already seen some players who want stretch your experience as much as possible, so it’s not surprising that we’ve come across users who take no-hit to the extreme and even an unusual pacifist run.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube