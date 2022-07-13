Elden Ring’s publisher Bandai Namco has been attacked by hackers

A ransomware group is threatening the company with publishing data that they have allegedly stolen.

Once again the video game industry is affected by hackers. Bandai Namcoresponsible for a multitude of video games and even publisher of recent titles as successful as Elden Ring, has been attacked according to the information to which it has had access vxunderground and has collected VGC.

The group threatens to publish the informationSpecifically, the ALPHV ransomware group has been able to access numerous data it has hijacked for now. The thing does not end there, since everything indicates that Bandai Namco is being blackmailed (possibly in exchange for money) with threats to publish the information obtained.

The ransomware attack is the usual way of proceeding from this type of groups, which extort companies once they have accessed private information from your files. Hackers block access to that data and threaten to expose it if a certain amount of money is not awarded.

At the time of writing these lines there is no official answer from the company, but it is a case very similar to the one suffered by the Polish company CD Projekt last year, with sensitive information that could even include private data of the company’s own workers.

More about: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Hacking and Hacker.