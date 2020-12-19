Election colors will again be released in Rajasthan, elections in 90 urban bodies to be held by February 15

Rajasthan Nagar Nikay Election: Rajasthan is going to be dyed once again in electoral color. Actually, now the remaining 90 urban bodies will have to hold elections by 15 February. In such a situation, it is believed that the election program may be released in January. With the release of the election program, there will be a code of conduct. In such a situation, there is now about a month left, in which the government will be able to take big decisions. After that, due to the code of conduct, the permission of the Election Department has to be obtained. Also Read – From Aslam Sher Khan to Krishna Punia, the Indian athlete who won iron in politics

Please tell that Rajasthan High Court has directed the State Election Commission to hold elections in 90 urban bodies of the state including Nokha and Deshnok municipality by 15 February. Also, the court has said that this period will not exceed 28 February in any case. A division bench of senior judge Sangeet Lodha and Judge Rameshwar Vyas has given this order to the State Election Commission on petitions filed on behalf of Om Prakash and Shyam Sundar. In this, two months' time has been given to complete the elections.

The petition was filed in the Rajasthan High Court. It said that the tenure of the board of Nokha and Deshnok municipality had ended on 20 August. On this, the local body appointed administrators in both the municipalities. Whereas, according to the constitutional provisions and Section 11 of the Municipality Act, elections are bound to be held before the term of any board ends. He said that assembly elections have been held in Bihar recently. Panchayati Raj elections have also been held in Rajasthan. However, elections were not held in many urban bodies including Dekhnoq and Nokha.