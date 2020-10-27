Entertainment

Election Commission gave this advice to Kamal Nath on 'item' statement …

October 27, 2020
The Election Commission has told former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath that he has violated the election campaign rule by using a word like ‘item’ in relation to the BJP’s female candidate. The commission advised them not to use such words while addressing a public meeting, especially when the code of conduct is in force. Also Read – ‘Item dispute’: ECI seeks reply to notice of MP Minister Imarti Devi in ​​48 hours

On Monday, the Election Commission issued a notice to Kamal Nath after the word ‘item’ was used for BJP candidate Imrati Devi during campaigning in Dabra. Here, the BJP has also criticized the Congress for insulting a woman. Also Read – Digvijay and Kamal Nath termed ‘Chunnu-Munnu’, Election Commission notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

In fact, after a complaint by some BJP leaders of the state and resentment by the National Commission for Women, a notice has been sent to Kamal Nath on behalf of the Election Commission. Kamal Nath refused to apologize about this. Also Read – Kamal Nath’s big charge, ‘BJP knows the election result, so it is already …’

(Input: IANS)

