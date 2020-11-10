Election Commission Press Confrence: Results of 223 seats declared, counting on 20 seats continues

Bihar Assembly Election Press Confrence: In view of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Umesh Sinha of the Election Commission held a press conference today. During this, he informed that in the wake of Bihar assembly elections, counting of 223 assembly seats has been completed. At the same time, counting of other 20 assembly seats is to be done. Their results will be announced soon. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

Talking on the basis of counting of 223 seats, the NDA has got 125 seats. There are 110 seats in RJD’s account. The Election Commission said that counting of votes on 2 seats in Madhya Pradesh by-election has been stopped for the time being. Talking about the others of Bihar, others have 8 seats. Also Read – NDA towards absolute majority in Bihar, PM Modi claimed victory, said – New decade will be of Bihar

Let us tell PM Narendra Modi, showing confidence of victory in Bihar Assembly, thanked the people of Bihar and announced the formation of the government soon. In this regard, a wave of enthusiasm is being seen in JDU and BJP workers from all over Bihar. In Bihar, BJP has emerged as JDU’s elder brother. Also Read – Bihar Election Final Result: These 26 seats will decide who will be the king of Bihar, the difference is less than 1000 votes