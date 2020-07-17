Election Commission wrote to political parties, sought suggestions for election campaign during Karona

New Delhi: The Election Commission has written a letter to all national and regional political parties on Friday asking for ‘opinions and suggestions’ regarding the promotion of upcoming elections to be held in the country during Kovid-19. In its one-page letter, the commission asked political parties to reply by 31 July. By-elections and Bihar assembly elections are due in some states this year. Also Read – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Corona was done a few days ago

The Commission while pointing to the 'current situation of Kovid-19 in the country' said that the Central and State Governments to ensure safety and prevent the spread of Corona virus in the country, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and some other laws- Has issued instructions.

The Election Commission has asked political parties to send their opinions and suggestions by 31 July 2020 so that necessary guidelines can be prepared for campaigning by political parties and candidates in the elections to be held during the epidemic.

Various opposition political parties of Bihar asked the Election Commission on Friday to assure voters that the upcoming assembly elections will not be a major reason for the outbreak of the transition. He also requested to limit the number of voters at each polling station to 250 to ensure physical distance. Opposition parties held a digital meeting with Commission officials this evening. Earlier, he had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission to draw attention to the situation arising out of the corona virus in the state.