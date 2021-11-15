Election Fee were given utility for registration of Punjab Lok Congress, Amarinder Singh introduced it

New Delhi: The Election Fee has gained an utility from a company to sign up it as a political birthday celebration named Punjab Lok Congress. Assets gave this data on Monday. The improvement comes days after Amarinder Singh resigned from the submit of Leader Minister of Punjab and introduced that he would shape a political birthday celebration by way of the similar title.Additionally Learn – NCP and Congress will contest elections in combination in Goa, alliance will quickly be sealed

An Election Fee supply mentioned, "The Election Fee has gained an utility from a company for registration of a political birthday celebration beneath Phase 29A of the Illustration of the Other folks Act. This group needs to sign up itself as a political birthday celebration beneath the title of Punjab Lok Congress.

The supply mentioned that the applying is in procedure. Previous this month, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress. He had accused birthday celebration president Sonia Gandhi and senior birthday celebration leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, of conspiring to oust him from the manager minister's submit.