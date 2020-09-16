Election Puppet Special From Robert Smigel Ordered at Fox

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are getting the puppet therapy.

Fox has ordered a satirical particular known as “Let’s Be Actual,” which can cowl politics, popular culture and the 2020 election (particularly the 2 candidates) by way of puppets, superstar cameos and distant items.

The particular, set to air Oct. 1 on the community, hails from “Triumph the Insult Comedian Canine” creator and famend puppeteer Robert Smigel. It’s being produced by Propagate, and in addition represents the primary ever collaboration between Fox Leisure’s scripted and unscripted departments.

“Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, because the election approaches, we’re so excited to be working with him on bringing a brand new tackle the present discourse going down throughout the political spectrum,” stated Michael Thorn, president of leisure at Fox Leisure, and Rob Wade, the corporate’s president of different leisure and specials, in a joint assertion. “This challenge additionally marks an essential partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope that is however the first in an extended line of collaborations between our two groups.”

Smigel added, “I’m a uniquely gifted creator, and, because the election approaches, they’re so excited to be working with me on bringing a brand new tackle the present discourse going down throughout the political spectrum. Oh, yeah – for me to poop on.”

Smigel serves as author and govt producer on the particular. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Kevin Healy are govt producers on behalf of Propagate, with Gerald-Brice Viret on board as an EP for Canal+. Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can’t Cease Media additionally executive-produce. Rachael Subject serves as a producer, whereas Bruce Leddy is directing the particular. Puppet Heap created the puppets. The particular is predicated on the Canal+ format “Les Guignols.”