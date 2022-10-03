Elections in Brazil: from the inaccuracy of the pollsters to Lula’s unfinished party

Several pollsters gave Lula the winner in the first round (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

Against all odds and to the surprise of many, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet in the run-off on October 30. The elections this Sunday in Brazil left several certainties. On the one hand, the deep polarization in which the country is submerged was reflected; On the other hand, the pollsters were once again the protagonists due to the large margin of error they had in their projections during the campaign.

Sérgio Etchegoyen He was Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Army and also served as Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet of the Presidency during the administration of former President Michel Temer (2016-2019). Shortly after the results of the first round of this Sunday were known, he spoke with Infobae and harshly criticized the pollsters.

“They have been tremendously wrong. They have to give an explanation because a combined game was played: while many in the press pointed a finger at the military coup plotters, there were polls that gave Lula the winner in the first round (…) Where are the coup plotters? Where is the violence? Where is the victory in the first round?” said the retired military officer.

“As a citizen I would like to see how the pollsters are going to behave in the second round,” he added.

Etchegoyen highlighted the election day that took place in Brazil, where “an extremely peaceful day” was experienced, despite the great ideological differences that divide the main candidates. “What the population did, the voters, was magnificent. It was a great demonstration of love for democracy and civilization. People went to cast their vote responsibly”affirmed the former Minister of Security of Brazil.

Sérgio Etchegoyen, former Minister of Security of Brazil (Photo: Adrián Escandar)

Regarding what the second round will be, he considered that “Bolsonaro comes out very strong” with the results of this Sunday: “First, because it had been massacred by the press and the polls. Second, because of the victories of governors and senators in key states”.

In this sense, he highlighted the victories of the judge sergio moro, who led the trial for corruption against Lula, as a senator in Paraná; that of the former Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, as a senator for Sao Paulo, “against all the polls”; as well as important triumphs in the main electoral colleges of the country, such as Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, among others.

the conservative Cláudio Castroof the ruling Liberal Party (PL), was re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro after defeating Marcelo Freixo, who had the support of Lula. In the capital Brasilia, meanwhile, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, was re-elected after overwhelming support from President Bolsonaro. In the elections he prevailed over Leandro Grass, a Green Party candidate who had the backing of the PT leader.

Like Pontes, the former ministers Damares Alves (former head of the portfolio of Women, Family and Human Rights) and Teresa Cristina Correa (Agriculture), left their positions to contest the legislative elections this Sunday, in which they were elected senators. The first by the Federal District, and the second by the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

“Those who support Bolsonaro built a very solid base to face the second round. All these people mobilize. Of course, the PT is a party of professionals, which will surely try to make new alliances and agreements. But for a party that had reserved Avenida Paulista to celebrate a victory in the first round… Because there was a party organized. Lula and the PT are going to have to make much more of an effort than they imagined to win in the second round”, commented Etchegoyen.

For Sérgio Etchegoyen, Jair Bolsonaro “came out stronger” from this Sunday’s elections in Brazil (Andre Coelho/Pool via REUTERS)

Bruna Santos, an analyst at the Brazil Institute of the Wilson Center think tank, also maintained that “Bolsonarianism won this first round.” “It reaches Congress and the Senate with more force. Not to mention expanding the base of support with state governors. We will have a second round in a radically polarized environment, ”he told the agency. AFP.

“Bolsonaro could make a contest out of this. Instead of (Lula’s) big comeback, it could be the big surprise,” he added. Michael Shifterfrom the Inter-American Dialogue study center.

Oliver Stuenkelprofessor of International Relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in São Paulo, indicated on his social networks that “today’s results will force Lula to court centrist voters and even conservatives more aggressively in the next four weeks. ”.

For its part, in an article published this Sunday in the newspaper Sao Paulo sheet, Angela Alonsoa sociology professor at the University of Sao Paulo and a researcher at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning, indicated that the results of the elections show “how deeply rooted conservatism is in Brazil”: “This society has generated this president, he may well reelect him.”

Despite the small margin he achieved in the first round, Lula assured that he will win the elections in the ballotage (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

Likewise, he advanced that, although Bolsonaro does not win the ballotage, his legacy will remain, since at present “There is an organized right, with well-structured movements and social penetration.”

If the head of state does not continue in the Planalto Palace, Alonso maintains that he will leave “a disorganized state”: “If Lula is elected, he will have to rebuild the government structure so that public agencies and policies function properly again. This is likely to be delayed as Bolsonaro is unlikely to ease the transition.”

On October 30, Brazilians will return to the polls to choose between two very different models of country. In these four weeks, Bolsonaro and Lula will seek to attract the few eight points that were distributed among the other nine candidates. “The game is closed. It is another electoral process”Etchegoyen summed up.

Keep reading:

Bolsonaro: “My concern is that Brazil follows the path of Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua”

Lula da Silva: “The second round will be the first opportunity to have a face-to-face debate with Bolsonaro”

The votes of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes will be key to define the ballotage in Brazil