Elections in Brazil: Lula beat Bolsonaro by 5 points and there will be a second round

In a disputed definition, the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawas imposed in the first round of the presidential elections by 5 points over the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, but did not reach the 50% required by law and there will be ballotage next October 30.

The results were surprising since practically all the polls showed a much more comfortable difference in favor of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT). Several pollsters even showed a resounding victory in the first round.

However, at the end of an agonizing count that began by giving Bolsonaro an advantage of up to seven points but was later reduced by drops, the results placed the former president Lula with 48.25% of the votes, compared to 43.10% for the president, with 99% of the polling stations counted.

As expected, the rest of the candidates are far behind the main contenders. Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, and Ciro Gomes, of the Democratic Labor Party, barely exceed 4 and 3%, respectively. The other seven, meanwhile, fail to pass 1%.

“Bolsonaro starts in the lead. I bet: Datafolha is going to be wrong (again) ”, he wrote on his Twitter account Eduardo Bolsonarofederal deputy and son of the president, referring to the most prestigious pollster in Brazil.

The main pollsters had predicted a wide advantage for Lula for months and had even foreseen the possibility that the former president would win this Sunday without the need for a ballot on October 30. However, Bolsonaro resisted and achieved a result that only his supporters insisted on believing.

While, Lula, who had even reserved the emblematic Paulista avenue to celebrate his victory in style in Sao Paulo, will now have to fight for every vote.

“Today’s results will force Lula to court centrist and even conservative voters more aggressively in the next four weeks,” Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in Sao Paulo, said in a tweet. Paul.

Citizens of Brazil wait in line to cast their vote in their country’s election, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Bolsonaroa 67-year-old former army captain, has focused his campaign strategy on moral values ​​(“God, country, family”), a patriotic speech and attacks on his adversary, whom he refers to as the “thief” and “ ex-prisoner”.

He maintains solid support among evangelicals, who represent a third of the electorate, agribusiness and popular sectors that do not forgive Lula’s Workers’ Party for its corruption scandals.

Lula voted in São Paulo (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

The president had attacked the polls at his rallies: he assured that the electoral temperature had to be taken in the streets, and that in that case he would win by far.

His mandate was marked by a turbulent management of the pandemic that left 686,000 dead, an increase in poverty and hunger, record levels of deforestation in the Amazon, and attacks against judicial institutions and the press.

On your side, Lula76, was counting on reaching a third presidency in the first round, supported by the popular classes, women and youth, after having governed Brazil between 2003-2010 and having left power with an enviable popularity rating.

But In the eyes of a good part of society, Lula has not been able to shake off the stain of corruption. He was sentenced and later had his convictions annulled on procedural grounds for the “Lava Jato” scandal involving a bribery ring at state oil company Petrobras.

If he wins in the second round, Lula promises to fight hunger in Brazil, remove the country from its diplomatic isolation and put an end to its image as an environmental “pariah”, due to the massive deforestation of the Amazon recorded under Bolsonaro.

Some 156 million voters were also called to vote on Sunday for the Chamber of Deputies, a third of the Senate and the governors and legislative assemblies of the 27 states.

Jair Bolsonaro suffered in Rio de Janeiro and awaits the results in Brasilia (Andre Coelho/Pool via REUTERS)

But In the eyes of a good part of society, Lula has not been able to shake off the stain of corruption. He was sentenced and later had his convictions annulled on procedural grounds for the “Lava Jato” scandal involving a bribery ring at state oil company Petrobras.

If he wins in the second round, Lula promises to fight hunger in Brazil, remove the country from its diplomatic isolation and put an end to its image as an environmental “pariah”, due to the massive deforestation of the Amazon recorded under Bolsonaro.

Some 156 million voters were also called to vote on Sunday for the Chamber of Deputies, a third of the Senate and the governors and legislative assemblies of the 27 states.

KEEP READING:

LIVE: Follow the results of the elections in Brazil

The votes of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes will be key to define the ballotage in Brazil

Lula da Silva: “The second round will be the first opportunity to have a face-to-face debate with Bolsonaro”