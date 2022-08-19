Elections in Brazil: Lula remains the favorite but Bolsonaro advances

Brazil entered a high-voltage electoral campaign on Tuesday, with the far-right Jair Bolsonaro and the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as protagonists of the most polarized presidential dispute in decades (AFP)

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintains a wide 15-point lead over Brazilian President Jair Bolsonarowho has narrowed the gap to just over 40 days before the election, according to a survey released this Thursday.

The 76-year-old leftist leader kept 47% of voting intentions unchanged for the October 2 electionscompared to the advance of up to 32% of the far-right president, according to a new survey by the consulting firm Datafolha.

In the previous survey, published on July 28, the gap in the support of both candidates was 18 percentage points: Lula concentrated 47%, while Bolsonaro had 29% of the voting intentions.

In May, the difference between the representatives of two extremes of the political spectrum reached up to 21 pointswhich shows a progressively upward march on the part of the president.

Since this month, the Bolsonaro government has increased social aid from 400 to 600 reais (about 110 dollars) per month from the Auxilio Brasil program, the former Bolsa Familia created by Lula, to 20.2 million vulnerable families, among other initiatives such as transfers to truck drivers. .

Also, the government lowered taxes on fuels with which it managed to reduce prices that climbed sharply in the last yearwell above inflation (10.07% in the 12 months to July).

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a rally to kick off his campaign as a presidential candidate in the national elections, at a car factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

With the advantage that Lula maintains, Datafolha highlights, the former president would have a chance of winning the election in the first round by a small margin with 51% of the support against 35% of Bolsonaro, considering the valid votes (without blanks or null).

In a possible second round, on October 30, the leftist would surpass the current president by 54% against 37%, according to Datafolha, which in July showed 55% and 35% respectively.

Both candidates star in the most polarized presidential dispute in decades very far from the rest of the candidates.

In a distant third position, they are followed by the center-leftist Ciro Gomes, with 7% of the support, the only one who breaks away from a bunch of candidates with up to 2%.

The presidential campaign began on Tuesday with symbolic acts by Bolsonaro, who led a rally in Juiz de Fora (Minas Gerais), where he was stabbed in 2018, and Lula, who was in a car factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo (Sao Paulo)where he was forged as a union leader.

But the two candidates have maintained a busy schedule of public appearances in various parts of the country for months.

Datafolha interviewed 5,744 people between last Tuesday and this Thursday in 281 Brazilian cities and its results include a margin of error of +/- 2 points.

