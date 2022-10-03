Elections in Brazil: the polls were once again at the center of the controversy

Brazil’s President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro rides a motorcycle as he leads a motorcade in Joinville, Brazil October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarohe has been saying for weeks that he does not trust the polls and imposed the “datapovo”, a play on words that combines the name of a famous pollster and peoplefrom town

Bolsonaro was confident that his performance It would be much better than the consultants predicted and they were right. In the first round of Brazil the polls failed.

On Saturday night, at the edge of the ban that began at 10 pm yesterday, the latest polls predicted that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was very close to winning in the first round, with between 50% and 51% favoritism.

According to a survey by the Institute ipec, the former president (2003-2010) had 51% of the valid votes and the current president only 37%. The firm survey Datasheetfor its part, attributed 50% of the valid votes to the socialist leader and 36% to the far-right leader.

Both marked a difference of 14 points… In the end it was only 4 points.

Lula voted early in São Paulo (AFP)

But not only the latest studies failed, all the previous ones too.

Ipec had predicted on September 26 that Lula would prevail by an even larger difference, with 18%.

On almost the same date, last September 27, Quaest/Genial predicted a difference of 15 points, with Lula winning in the first round with 51% of the supporters and a very distant Bolsonaro, with 36% of the votes.

Ipespe, on September 23, also predicted a victory for the petista in the first round and a difference of 11 points.

On September 25, the FSB predicted ballotage but the lead was 11 points and Power Data predicted the same but with a distance of 10%.

Atlas, on September 14, adjusted the distance to 7% -with Lula with 49% compared to Bolsonaro’s 42- and proposed the closest scenario to the one that resulted: a second round on September 30.

Everyone underestimated the support for Bolsonaro, who scored more than 7 points more than the polls predicted.

In fact, the failure of the polls calls into question all his forecasts for the second round of October 30. Both Datafolha and Ipec predicted a resounding victory for Lula in the ballotage, but now the scenario for the ballotage is deeply uncertain.

Declared enemy of the big media, Bolsonaro decided 15 days ago not to give more interviews and his appearances in the traditional media were limited to official debates.

Since then, the president decided that he would speak directly to Brazilians and installed a live broadcast on social networks. The appointment was daily for 15 days and there, Bolsonaro achieved audience records, enviable even for the powerful Brazilian networks.

Lula and Bolsonaro will compete for the presidency in the second round. With polls so unreliable, uncertainty is growing.

narrow margin

With more than 98% of the votes counted, Lula leads Bolsonaro by just over 4 points.

Simone Tebet, in third place, scratches 4% and for his part, Ciro Gomes, in fourth place, obtains 3.

The rest of the candidates have not achieved 1 percent of the ballots.

