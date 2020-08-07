Electric Vehicle Policy: Electric vehicle policy implemented in Delhi, know its disadvantages and advantages

new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday implemented the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy’ in the national capital under which the government will waive registration fee and road tax in the city and give incentives up to Rs 1.5 lakh to new electric cars. Also Read – Delhi Government raised questions on administration of colleges, said – 243 crore rupees, yet teachers did not get salary

Addressing the media online, he said that the objective of this policy is to strengthen the economy, create jobs and reduce pollution and it has been notified. The Chief Minister called it the "progressive policy" of the country.

He said that under this policy, the Delhi government will give an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos and e-rickshaws and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars.

Kejriwal said, “We expect five lakh new electric vehicles to hit the road in the next five years after the implementation of this policy. The Delhi government will set up an EV cell to implement the ‘Electric Vehicle Policy’.

He said that the government will also constitute the ‘State Electric Vehicle Board’. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will give a ‘Scrapping Incentive’ under the Electric Vehicle Policy and will create 200 charging centers in a year.