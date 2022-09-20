Electricity is still expensive: should you play less on your PlayStation 5 to save more?

Although the Iberian exception gives us a little air, the price continues to fluctuate upwards, but how much does a console consume?

Electricity prices in Spain continue to decide for us when can we put the washing machineswith a difference of up to more than 70% compared to last year, but any player who have to pay the bills You will have considered to what extent your consoles affect the final price. That’s why we review today How much does a PlayStation 5 consume?, and we include a comparison with respect to its predecessor. If you play on Xbox, don’t worry, we’re already working on an equivalent article for you.

Many of you spend hours and hours playing, and the time that you don’t, you leave the console in standby mode. Thanks to the most modern SoCs (the chips that integrate all the parts of the system), the devices tend to consume less with each new generationbut it does not hurt to see it on paper to know exactly what our electricity bill is facing.

PlayStation 5 vs PlayStation 4 Pro: how much do they consume?

let’s see the PlayStation 5 numbers with its sister PlayStation 4 Pro, which is the latest reference in power, but from a previous generation. Then we will clarify the figures to understand the differences.

state PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 Pro off 0,1-0,45 W 1,5 W Standby 1-1,5 W 5 W Menu 50 W 70 W And streaming 75 W 100 W Playing 100-220 W 177 W

To start, it is clear that PS5 consumes much less when it’s off, but connected to power even less than its predecessor, also when kept in standby mode. Look at the clear differences in all fields, with consumption between the bottom 10% and 75%. The only place where Sony’s latest console may fare worse is at run next-gen games. In these cases, as it has to manage a greater graphic power, it can reach up to 220 wattscompared to 177 for PS4 Pro.

Not all PS5 consume the same

That idea that “the newer, the more you save” does not strictly apply to all consoles. These values ​​that we have reviewed correspond to the launch model, the CFI-1000but we already have two newer PS5 series, and consumption fluctuates slightly on them.

If we look at the 2021 model, a average 229 watts per hour in games —a figure thicker than that of the 2020 model—; while the next model, the CF-1200 (for now only available in Japan and Australia), it has managed to reduce consumption to the average 201 watts. Hopefully, by the time you can get your hands on one, it will be this latest, more efficient version.

How much does it cost you to play on your PS5?

The first thing we need to do is review the electricity prices, obviously, and this depends on many factors, such as where you live, your provider, the time of day… However, we can review today’s average price on the reliable Tarifaluzhora.es, which is €0.33/kWh , and multiply it by those watts that the console consumes in each scenario. What do you think if we start from a consumption of 20 hours of game a week?

Daily : 0.2 € (0,616 kWh)



: 0.2 € (0,616 kWh) Weekly : 1,45 € (4,4 kWh)



: 1,45 € (4,4 kWh) Monthly : 5,8 € (17,6 kWh)



: 5,8 € (17,6 kWh) Yearly: 69,69 € (211,2 kWh)

It seems quite clear that with such a restrained game time the thing is not very expensive. Now it would only be up to you to adjust to your playing time if you are interested in how the sum ends up at the end of the bill, but it is up to you if you need reduce the hours you spend on the console. This is one question of prioritiesbecause with inflation the prices of life outside the television screen is not encouraging either, so the forecast of going out for a few beers…

