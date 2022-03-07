Electricity rate price today and tomorrow: this is the best Telegram channel to receive automatic notifications

The electricity prices do not stop changingespecially going up, and with the war going on in Ukraine after the Russian attacks, everything indicates that this energy sector is not going to find stability soon.

Therefore, it is advisable to have tools that can inform you of the variety of these costs so that you can have control over what times is better to use your electronic devices and do activities like putting on your washing machine.

For know the cost you make of light according to the hours of the day, there is a long list of tools on the internet. There are also mobile applications and channels to access through Telegram. We have looked at the different channels (Telegram is also accessible through the PC) and we stayed with one.

PVPC electricity tariff prices





The Telegram channel that we have selected is PVPC electricity rate prices. From this channel you can get a daily notification with the rate that will take effect the next dayif you are a client of any of the companies on the regulated market.

In January we already published that it is estimated that there are 11 million households that are overpaying for their electricity bill. Those who are suffering the most from price escalation are the households that have a contract in the regulated marketcompared to those on the free market, who pay different prices and can reach different offers agreements with the marketers (until they manage to pay even half that with their previous companies).

In this channel they give you very specific information. First you have a graph and then a breakdown of which will be on the day indicating (normally they send you information from one day to the next) which are the off-peak, flat and peak periods. In the “valley” hours is when it is recommended that you use your devices that consume the most electricity to try to save a few euros at the end of the month.

In addition to this, below it specifies what time the minimum is (so We can see that today, Monday, March 7, the cheapest time of the day will be between 3 and 4 in the afternoon.. And the most expensive hours between 7 and 8 in the afternoon. On the last day of each month, the person who created this channel, along with the daily posts, makes an extra post with a summary of prices for the month with a bot.