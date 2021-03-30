Electronic Arts Announces EA Sports PGA Tour, A Next-Generation Golf Game

EA has announced that EA Sports PGA Tour, a new golf game from “Next Generation”, is currently under development.

This game is expected to be the first to be part of a new long-term agreement signed with the PGA Tour, and will be based on the Frostbite engine established by EA. EA Sports PGA Tour will allow players to develop virtual races and visit many of the most famous golf courses in the world. Some of the most famous golfers in the professional world will also be featured, against whom players can put their skills to the test.

“Our team of passionate golf fans are meticulously recreating the world’s best courses like Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic courses on the PGA TOUR and win the FedExCup.”said Cam Webber, Executive Vice President and CEO of EA Sports.

EA promises that more details about the EA Sports PGA Tour will be revealed in the coming weeks, with a release date announced in the coming months.

While this PGA Tour will feature famous professional golfers, Tiger Woods will not be one of them; 2K recently signed a multi-year exclusivity deal with Woods. The golfer was previously the face of EA’s Tiger Woods PGA Tour series, but the contract between him and EA ended in 2013.

Additionally, the series later became the Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015. As such, EA Sports PGA Tour will be the new incarnation of this long-running series. Of course, beyond the “new generation”, no platforms have been mentioned to which the title will arrive. Although most likely the EA Sports PGA Tour will come to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.