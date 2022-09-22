Electronic Arts confirmed its collaboration with Marvel: a new Iron Man game is on the way

Marvel will add a new game based on its popular characters. Electronic Arts confirmed that Iron Man will be the protagonist of this title that is in the early stages of development and who will be in charge of the study Motivelocated in Montréal.

In the statement, which accompanied the news, they highlighted that the development team is led by Olivier Proulx, who has experience in other titles based on Marvel franchises, such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and that it will have industry veterans such as Ian Frazier or Maëlenn Lumineau.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to make a game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in the world of entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can all call our own. Marvel is pushing us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is very attractive for the team.” Olivier Proulx. executive producer of the title.

“Although we are in an early stage of development, this is a new and exciting adventure for our studio,” they highlighted from the Motive networks.

The new Iron Man game is going to be an action and adventure proposal, single player and third person. To make this title a reality, Motive is working in collaboration with Marvel Games. In the communication, they highlighted that it will have an original narrative that manages, on the one hand, to capitalize on the character’s history, but also to transmit its complexity, charisma, and creativity. In addition, they added that one goal is for players to feel like they are actually in the role of Iron Man.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision for one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. His expertise in generating already established worlds of entertainment and a gameplay exciting combined with your passion for this icon, will further our goal of delivering a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man game”, said Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director at Marvel Games.

The title, as they explained, is in its pre-production stage, but they promised that they will publish new updates as they progress with development.

KEEP READING:

Analysis of Return to Monkey Island: a proposal with much more than nostalgia and old resources

Splatoon 3, the Nintendo experience that offers colors and frenzy for all gamers

This is Atuel, the interactive documentary of the Argentine river: “We try to bring video games into our reality”