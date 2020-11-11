Electronic Arts Produces TV Shows to Broaden Video Game Market

Electronic Arts is world-renowned for enormous online game franchises like “Madden NFL” and “Apex Legends,” however a division inside the firm is devoted to making one thing it’s not as well-known for: TV reveals.

EA’s aggressive gaming leisure unit not solely oversees the esports extensions of its best-selling video games, however a very totally different type of leisure extra akin to “Challenge Runway” than the “League of Legends” World Championship.

“Esports, as an business, has actually performed out of the very same playbook for over 20 years,” mentioned Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of aggressive gaming leisure at EA. “Once we entered the enterprise, we mentioned we would like to redefine what’s esports and what it may really be.”

Take, for instance, “The Sims Spark’d,” an unscripted competitors collection that EA constructed round “The Sims” franchise that aired on cable community TBS this previous summer season. Not solely did it don’t have anything to do with racking up the best online game rating, however practically all the contestants within the sport have been feminine. With EA hoping to broaden the online game market past the male-heavy core gamer demographic, “Spark’d” represents a brand new method that the corporate expects to construct on in 2021 with its different properties.

“The aggressive gaming leisure group at EA is absolutely targeted on this new type of leisure and constructing a enterprise unto itself, not changing into only a advertising automobile for the underlying online game,” mentioned Sitrin.

