General News

Electronic Arts Produces TV Shows to Broaden Video Game Market

November 11, 2020
2 Min Read

Electronic Arts is world-renowned for enormous online game franchises like “Madden NFL” and “Apex Legends,” however a division inside the firm is devoted to making one thing it’s not as well-known for: TV reveals.

EA’s aggressive gaming leisure unit not solely oversees the esports extensions of its best-selling video games, however a very totally different type of leisure extra akin to “Challenge Runway” than the “League of Legends” World Championship.

“Esports, as an business, has actually performed out of the very same playbook for over 20 years,” mentioned Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of aggressive gaming leisure at EA. “Once we entered the enterprise, we mentioned we would like to redefine what’s esports and what it may really be.”

Pay attention to the podcast right here:

Take, for instance, “The Sims Spark’d,” an unscripted competitors collection that EA constructed round “The Sims” franchise that aired on cable community TBS this previous summer season. Not solely did it don’t have anything to do with racking up the best online game rating, however practically all the contestants within the sport have been feminine. With EA hoping to broaden the online game market past the male-heavy core gamer demographic, “Spark’d” represents a brand new method that the corporate expects to construct on in 2021 with its different properties.

“The aggressive gaming leisure group at EA is absolutely targeted on this new type of leisure and constructing a enterprise unto itself, not changing into only a advertising automobile for the underlying online game,” mentioned Sitrin.

“Strictly Enterprise” is Selection’s weekly podcast that includes conversations with business leaders concerning the enterprise of media and leisure. A brand new episode debuts every Wednesday and will be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.