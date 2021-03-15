Electronic Arts welcomes EA Originals to a new studio co-founded by actor Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins

Silver Rain Games, an interactive entertainment development studio founded by Bayek of Siwa actor in Assassin’s Creed Origins, Abubakar Salim, has partnered with EA Originals Label of Electronic Arts.

In doing so, EA Originals will provide funding for Silver Rain Games’ unannounced intellectual property and will provide “Guidance and support on the team’s journey to bring a new perspective to games and the industry.”.

Abubakar Salim and Melissa Phillips

Silver Rain was founded in December 2019 in the UK and launched with the intention of “Generate thought-provoking and innovative games and content through different entertainment media.”.

Salim, who also starred in HBO’s Raised by Wolves (aka Raised by Wolves), co-founded the company with Melissa Phillips. Phillips will lead the team as Head of Studio and previously worked as BAFTA Games Program Manager on BAFTA Games programs and events.

Since its inception, the company has grown to approximately 20 staff members, who currently work remotely.

“In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team that is eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will build an exciting universe that unleashes the power of storytelling and the brilliance it brings. “said Salim. “We couldn’t be happier to work with the team at EA Originals, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only do they each understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this new era. exciting game development. “.

EA Originals is EA’s way of working with “The world’s best and boldest independent studios to make sure these games get the audience they deserve, without compromising artistic vision.”.

The label has already released games like Unravel, Sea of ​​Solitude, Rocket Arena and Josef Fares’ A Way Out.

There are currently several EA Originals projects on the way. From It Takes Two (also by Josef Fares), to the multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, to Lost in Random, in the style of Tim Burton.