Elements of the SSC arrested the ‘Kalusha’, a former Pumas player in possession of drugs and weapons

Diego Rodríguez, former Pumas player detained in CDMX. Images: Liga MX and SSC-CDMX

elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security They arrested four people south of Mexico City for alleged possession and drug dealing, in addition to the confiscation of two firearms. Among those arrested is diego rodriguez alias el Kalusha who was part of the Cougars of the National University in the MX League.

Even with the official report from the authorities pending, the first reports indicated that the uniformed men were traveling through neighborhood roads. Copilco and Pedregal de Santo Domingo when they approached the suspects whom they observed handling small bags with what appears to be drugs, as well as two pistols.

The subjects immediately tried to flee, but two of them were arrested at the time while the other two managed to escape provisionally. Minutes later, the elements of the SSC were able to capture them in his escape attempt aboard a luxury car on Escuinapa Avenue. The events occurred around 5:00 p.m. on August 18.

Diego Rodríguez alias el Kalusha, arrested in Mexico City. Photo: @c4jimenez

It is presumed that those now detained are members of the criminal group called The Warriors with incidence in this part of the capital. In addition to Diego Rodríguez el Kalusha, they were identified as Juan Alvino Ruiz Solís the omelettesCarlos Antonio Hernandez Diaz the cubanor, and Angel Galván the heads.

The alleged criminals were taken to the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of the Crime of Narcomenudeo and the corresponding authorities will determine their legal situation.

Before being known for his criminal life, Diego Rodríguez stood out as a player in the lower categories of the Pumas of the National University. Part of Pumas Premier, affiliate of the club from 2015 to 2020, el Kalusha He played as a defender and this led him to have an opportunity with the first team, with whom he debuted and played some First Division games.

After failing to gain a foothold, Rodríguez continued his career at Pumas Tabasco, the new project that worked as a subsidiary. However, before that, the player was involved in an event that already made him suspect his link with members of criminal groups because in 2019 he was shot in the right foot which cost him several months off the field.

Diego Rodríguez alias el Kalusha, arrested in Mexico City. Photo: TarMX

The last thing that is known about ex-Pumas’ football career is that in 2021 he joined the ranks of Irapuato in the Premier League, but the club’s legal problems (which prevented it from playing in the Expansion League after being promoted) have meant that its entire squad has no sporting activity.

