‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Georgia Democratic Party Fundraiser

The solid of “Elf” is reuniting, simply in time for the vacations.

On Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Jon Favreau (of “Pod Save America”), Ed Helms, Busy Philipps and Matt Walsh will conduct a stay desk learn of the movie, hosted by comic Ashley Nicole Black.

The reunion will increase cash for the Georgia Democratic Party, so as to help Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock within the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. If Ossoff and Warnock are elected, the Senate can have a Democratic majority.

Deschanel, who performed Jovie in “Elf,” expressed her pleasure for the fundraiser on Twitter.

“If I had been any extra excited to be within the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I’d explode right into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel wrote alongside some festive emojis. “Be part of me, Will Ferrell, and lots of different wonderful individuals from the unique solid together with some particular friends for our stay studying!”

“The Workplace” star Helms, who will probably be a particular visitor on the desk learn, additionally tweeted to get the phrase out in regards to the fundraiser.

“After they requested me to be part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t consider it!” Helms wrote. “It’s among the best vacation films ever and proceeds go to profit Dems in my dwelling state.”

A slew of celebrities not concerned within the desk learn shared the occasion on Twitter as properly, together with Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch and Alex Winter.

Tickets can be found for the occasion right here.