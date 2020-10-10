Elf on the Shelf Is Coming to Netflix

Elf on the Shelf goes Hollywood. Netflix nabbed rights to the Christmas-themed story and can develop unique live-action and animated content material for the streaming service, catering to younger children and their households.

“Elf on the Shelf” originated as a rhyming kids’s guide that reveals how Santa determines who’s naughty and good. As the story goes, St. Nick deploys scout elves to watch over children between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The guide comes with a stuffed elf that (children, protect your eyes!) dad and mom are accountable for transferring round throughout the night time to make their little ones consider Santa is watching.

Netflix, in step with the rhyming theme of “Elf on a Shelf” stated, “We’re thrilled to share tales of our North Pole mates, bringing tales from the area the place pleasure by no means ends! The Elf Pets, our friends, will be part of us, in fact! You’ll get brand-new tales, straight from the supply! Our love for the world might be straightforward to see, you’ll quickly hear us sing in Italian, Thai and Hindi. Whereas we’re arduous at work creating extra tales and cheer, there’s two Elf Pets specials on Netflix this yr!”

Together with “Elf on the Shelf,” two current animated brief movies — “Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue” and “Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Story” — from Lumistella, the firm behind Elf on a Shelf, are coming to Netflix in North America in time for the holidays.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and fascinating unique tales of Santa’s North Pole whereas offering heartfelt family-entertainment to followers throughout the world,” stated Lumistella Firm co-CEO and chief artistic officer Chanda Bell. “We relish the alternative to collaborate with Netflix to carry joyful household moments to life. This second is a dream come true.”

Vertigo Leisure’s Roy Lee (“The Lego Film,” “How to Practice Your Dragon”) and Miri Yoon will function producers on all “The Elf on the Shelf” content material. “The Elf on the Shelf” was created by Chanda Bell, Christa Pitts and Carol Aebersold, who will all stay concerned on upcoming movies and exhibits.

No phrase on whether or not “Mensch on a Bench” — the Jewish counterpart to Elf on a Shelf — will ever get the Netflix remedy.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.