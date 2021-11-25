Elgato’s Stream Deck is the best accessory for streaming, and now you can get it at an all-time low on sale for Black Friday

It is becoming more and more common to broadcast live while we play. The communities of followers of streamers do not stop growing, and there are many users who are making the leap to streaming. But to offer quality content it is essential to have a series of peripherals and accessories, which are not always cheap … but now we can get discounted for Black Friday.

Elgato’s Stream Deck is one of the best known and most useful due to the versatility it offers, and now we can get hold of it saving 50 euros. On the occasion of Black Friday 2021, this accessory has reached its all-time low on Amazon and we can get it for 99.99 euros.

Those who move within the world of streaming will know this peripheral well. But if it is not the case, The Stream Deck is a plugin that allows us to quickly access any function that we have established by means of a series of physical buttons.





Elgato Stream Deck – Live Content Controller, 15 Customizable LCD Keys, Adjustable Stand, Windows 10 and macOS 10.13 or Later, Black

This is especially useful when we are immersed in full live and we have to modify aspects of the streaming on the fly, such as launching gifs, images or changing the overlay of the broadcast. But we can also use it outside of gaming sessions to open programs or specific actions within them.

The Stream Deck is available in various sizes, this being the most balanced of all by including 15 programmable LED keys in which, as we say, we can add the functions we want. And it has direct integration into the main video platforms.

