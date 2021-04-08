Eliah Seton Named President of SoundCloud

SoundCloud as we speak introduced the appointment of Eliah Seton as President of SoundCloud, efficient Could 1, 2021. He’ll report on to Michael Weissman, Chief Government Officer, SoundCloud. The information was introduced the day after Seton stepped down as chief of Warner Music’s ADA and was tipped by Music Enterprise Worldwide.

On this new position, Seton will handle SoundCloud’s enterprise technique, oversee content material partnerships and enterprise improvement, lead mergers and acquisitions, and be answerable for the corporate’s distribution and artist companies companies, Repost by SoundCloud and Repost Choose. As President of SoundCloud, Seton can be tasked with creating strategic initiatives and alternatives to speed up the evolution of SoundCloud right into a next-generation music leisure firm as unbiased artists proceed to drive the expansion and success of the worldwide music trade.

“Eliah’s ardour for music and his progressive spirit mixed together with his deep trade expertise in delivering world class companies to the worldwide music group is precisely the experience and mindset that can assist remodel SoundCloud into the main music leisure firm. I couldn’t be extra excited to work with Eliah, a very expert enterprise government and fantastic individual, to forge our firm’s strategic path, deepen our artist and trade relationships, and create much more alternatives for artists to develop and earn all through their careers on SoundCloud,” stated Michael Weissman.

Seton stated, “I’m so excited to accomplice with Mike and the staff in serving to to steer the long run of this iconic enterprise. SoundCloud has all the time been on the innovative of innovation and is solely the gold customary for independence in music. The chances for SoundCloud and for artists, labels and entrepreneurs all over the place are limitless, and I’m proud to hitch this extraordinary staff and group.”

Seton’s appointment follows the current announcement of Drew Wilson as SoundCloud’s Chief Working and Chief Monetary Officer. Wilson joined SoundCloud on April 1st, 2021.

Seton joins SoundCloud from Warner Music Group (WMG) the place he served as President of Unbiased Music & Creator Providers overseeing ADA Worldwide, Asylum Information, Degree and Arts Music for WMG. Beneath Seton’s management of ADA Worldwide from 2015 onward the worldwide enterprise greater than tripled in measurement, remodeling the distribution community into an trade main world companies firm.

Seton started his profession at Warner Music Group in 2009, later beginning the Workplace of the CEO in 2011 for WMG Chief Government Officer, Stephen Cooper, having labored on the sale of the corporate to Entry Industries that 12 months. He went on to steer a number of strategic tasks as Senior Vice President, Technique and Operations for Worldwide after which President of Different Distribution Alliance.