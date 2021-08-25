Elijah Wooden Pulled Off Elaborate ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Audition Tape

Elijah Wooden sought after to play Frodo Baggins so badly, he crafted an elaborate (VHS) audition tape for Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

Reviewing his occupation for a GQ retrospective printed on Wednesday, Wooden stated that he was once smartly mindful he must make a dash if he had any shot at enjoying the enduring J. R. R. Tolkien persona at the giant display screen.

Since The Fellowship of the Ring was once so delicate, the script was once no longer despatched to actors. Those that sought after to audition needed to come learn it within the casting place of work, which Wooden stated he did.

“Using house, I used to be so immersed on the planet,” Wooden stated of the have an effect on the script had on him. The actor must do one thing if he was once going to get Jackson’s consideration, so he made an audition tape, which he famous was once no commonplace on the time. However, this was once no longer simply any chilly studying audition tape.

“I went to a vocal trainer for the dialect and enlisted some pals, together with George Wang, who’s a creator and filmmaker,” he stated. “We went out to the woods in Griffith Park and shot two of the audition sequences there and one at my space.”

The gang reduce the scenes in combination on the Miramax place of work and Wooden took the VHS tape to the casting place of work, which despatched it to Jackson, the actor recalled.

“I were given a choice from Peter himself, which was once wonderful, completely mindblowing,” Wooden stated.

The remaining is historical past.

Watch the whole Wooden retrospective beneath.