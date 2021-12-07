Eliminating Network Blind Spots

Networks are the lifeblood of the modern enterprise. All the data and communications that are key to running a successful business require a functioning and secure network to be of any value. Moreover, if this second condition of security isn’t met, your network can actually be a firm’s greatest risk, when it should be a top asset.

There’s a primary reason why eliminating network blind spots is so important. And while it might sound a bit melodramatic, it’s really not. Allowing network blind spots to exist and proliferate is a massive danger to organizations of all sizes. In fact, it’s by no means an exaggeration to call it an existential threat.

We’ve all heard the stories about the large data breaches that have exposed millions of records in one instance. These are devastating for consumers and enterprises alike. Individuals can have their lives made substantially more difficult when they fall victim to identity theft or other issues following a large breach. Having this happen will almost certainly change their option of the organization involved to be more negative as well.

On the other side of the equation, businesses can suffer huge losses—both to their reputations and finances. Breaches often cost millions of dollars to the affected organization—especially if it operates in a highly regulated industry with strict data security standards, such as healthcare. While some might assume the problem to be less severe for small and medium-sized businesses, this isn’t at all the case. Due to having less operational flexibility, a compromised network can actually be far more devastating for SMBs. Studies have shown that up to 60 percent of small organizations shut down within six months of a major security incident.

Eliminating network blind spots is an essential aspect of keeping enterprise data safer. Let’s look at some key considerations for eliminating network blind spots.

How to Eliminate Network Blind Spots

Finding the right tools and people is the basis for closing network vulnerabilities. This is often easier said than done. While there are several specific tools and employee skill sets than can facilitate this, it’s also smart for enterprises to look for comprehensive security services that can boost performance and simultaneously reduce costs.

Network detection and response (NDR) systems are a good example of this. With NDR, organizations combine a variety of network security technologies into one platform, while also having the option to have them delivered as a managed service.

With a good managed NDR, you can expect to have industry-leading experts in charge of monitoring and fine-tuning your network security posture. They’ll use a variety of traditional and advanced security tools—such as those powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning—to gain a deeper understanding of network behavior. This allows for faster identification of threats, as well as quicker response times.

No matter the size or scope of an organization, or how it plans to defend its networks, there are a few guidelines that will drive planning and decision-making here. These are the general concepts that need to be addressed in any real network security solution:

Governance – Creating systems that limit the ability of people to access data outside of their credentials through permissions and other structural systems.

Protection – Technologies and cyber experts put in place to ensure networks are kept as safe as possible from attacks.

Detection – Network security is only effective when you can identify problems before they cause harm. Strong detection systems to find theses issues is essential to building effective security.

Response – Once a threat has been detected, it needs to be contained as soon as possible. This isn’t something that can be done later; response needs to be automatic and ready to go at any time.

Whether an enterprise opts for managed NDR or attempts to build its own solution internally from the ground up, these elements need to be present. By taking the time to eliminate network blind spots, organizations can do a lot in making their critical data and applications more secure.