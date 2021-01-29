Elisa Viihde Boards Finnish Financial Thriller ‘The Invincibles’

Main Finnish streamer Elisa Viihde Viaplay has ordered monetary thriller “The Invincibles” from “Cargo” creator Matti Kinnunen. The collection is produced by “Black Widows”’ Moskito TV. Director and head-writer Kinnunen will co-pen the present with Mikko Reitala (“Blind Donna”).

At the moment in improvement, the eight-part TV present is ready within the turbulent Finnish banking disaster of the early Nineties. The sensible and idealistic 28-year-old Salla Nurminen will get a job on the Financial institution Inspectorate and vows to struggle corrupt bankers. Her core task is to verify on Skopbank, which has masterminded a “strike and money in” hypothesis approach. Salla quickly launches a cat-and-mouse recreation with Skop’s charismatic monetary wiz Christopher Wegelius. When she discovers that Skopbank is hiding huge sums of cash within the Cayman Islands tax haven, the battle provides option to a brand new, mutual enemy.

Kinnunen stated “The Invincibles” will likely be a character-driven drama, impressed by actual occasions. The present will combine fictitious characters and real-life gamers from the time, similar to former banker Christopher Wegelius, now in his 80s, who was charged within the Nineties for Skopbank’s collapse and finally cleared in 2000.

Kinnunen, who was a younger economics pupil on the time, stated he watched “from a front-row seat” as Finland verged on chapter. He believes this “darkish and peculiar” section in his nation’s historical past just isn’t very well-known internationally and deserves to be advised from a fictional standpoint, with a younger girl because the plot driver.

Moskito TV’s head of drama Mari Kinnunen feels it’s an excellent time to sort out this controversial episode of Finnish historical past, nonetheless hardly ever proven on display. Though rooted in her nation’s previous, she believes the story has a robust common attraction because the portrait of “a younger sharp girl who breaks obstacles to enter a person’s world.”

For Laura Kuuslasmaa, Elisa Viihde’s exec producer, the collection is certainly each native and common, but in addition related in at present’s COVID-19 context which is “affecting the worldwide economic system and the place a number of corporations are going underneath,” she stated.

Filming for “The Invincibles” is because of begin this fall, and casting is underway. Moskito exec Kinnunen is negotiating international distribution with numerous key gamers.

In the meantime NENT Group’s flagship Finnish manufacturing home Moskito TV has lined up one other TV present with Kinnunen after “The Invincibles”: the cyber thriller “The Revenge,” commissioned by C Extra.

The creator-showrunner’s premium collection “Cargo” is competing for the high-profile Nordisk Movie & TV Fond Prize for excellent Nordic screenplay. Set to premiere on the Finnish public broadcaster Yle later this fall, the gripping refugee drama is represented globally by Fremantle.

The winner of the Nordic screenwriting prize will likely be introduced Feb. 3 on the two-day TV Drama Imaginative and prescient, the business sidebar of Sweden’s Göteborg Movie Competition, which runs Jan. 29-Feb. 8.