Elisabeth Moss says the Handmaid’s Tale TV series won’t adapt The Testaments

After the success of Hulu and Channel 4’s adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, it was no shock to see unique guide creator Margaret Atwood lastly convey out a sequel final yr – however followers hoping to see storylines from The Testaments in the fundamental series will likely be disillusioned.

You see, based on star Elisabeth Moss (who performs rebellious Handmaid Offred/June Osbourne in the TV drama), there are not any plans to incorporate the later guide’s plot, partially resulting from difficulties round the totally different time intervals the two tales are set in.

“No, as a result of it’s a bit in the future, The Testaments,” Moss informed RadioTimes.com when requested if the guide could possibly be concerned in the fundamental series.

“So no, we’re leaving that to itself.”

Launched by Atwood in 2019, The Testaments continues the story of Gilead round 15 years after the occasions of her unique 1985 guide (and the subsequent TV adaptation), with Moss’ character Offred largely absent whereas nonetheless taking part in an important background function in the story.

Beforehand, The Handmaid’s Tale’s creator Bruce Miller had advised that the series would take the occasions of The Testaments into consideration when crafting future storylines, and even create a spin-off for it – however Moss defined that this doesn’t imply the plot of the guide will ever make it to display screen inside the fundamental series, or that she’d be concerned if it did.

“God, that’d imply I’d be doing it for the subsequent 15 years!” she laughed.

For now, Moss is extra involved with what different new roles she will slot in round her time filming as Offred, with the actress presently starring in a brand new horror-movie tackle Common traditional The Invisible Man.

“It’s informed from the perspective of the sufferer of the Invisible Man,” Moss informed us, “which was Leigh Whannell, our author/director’s thought. And actually type of revolutionary.”

“There’s a manner that you are able to do one thing with a style movie, and even speculative fiction like The Handmaid’s Tale, the place you’ll be able to cloak the greater thought inside one thing scarier, extra entertaining, with all the bells and whistles.

“I learn it, and I used to be instantly hooked on like the first 10 pages, which is the opening of the film, and I felt like ‘oh that is tremendous tremendous totally different than something I may have anticipated this film to be,” she concluded.

The Invisible Man is in UK cinemas from Friday 28th February