Elisabeth Moss to Play Congresswoman Katie Hill in Streaming Film

Elisabeth Moss has discovered her subsequent position, and it’s one which is certain to trigger a stir.

The “Handmaid’s Story” star has signed on to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a streaming movie adaptation of her forthcoming e-book “She Will Rise: Changing into a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.”

Blumhouse TV has preemptively optioned the e-book, which was launched in August, and can produce alongside Michael Seitzman and his banner Maniac Productions, and Moss and her manufacturing firm Love & Squalor Footage.

Within the e-book, Hill recounts her expertise as a younger lady with no prior political expertise whose attraction, and customary sense received over the individuals in her district and thrust her into the halls of energy in Washington. Whereas her brash confidence received her highly effective allies and infuriated her enemies, it was privately concealing a cycle of home abuse she was trapped in at house, infamously culminating in the discharge of intimate pictures and the revelation of her personal admitted private errors that may finally consequence in her gorgeous fall from grace.

“I’m so honored to have the chance to painting Katie and to assist inform her story. Her power and work to amplify girls’s voices is extremely inspiring to me and her experiences couldn’t be extra essential for us to amplify proper now,” stated Moss. “As at all times, Jason and the Blumhouse group are such unbelievable companions and Lindsey and I are thrilled to make one thing highly effective with them and Michael.”

Hill herself is on board as government producer. Seitzman, who’s finest identified for writing the 2005 Charlize Theron pic “North Nation,” is hooked up to pen the screenplay.

“I wrote ‘She Will Rise; to attempt to take again my story from those that have exploited and twisted it. I additionally needed to shine a light-weight on the tales of girls whose resilience and bravado gave me power after I wanted it most, and hopefully to present inspiration to others. Having this bigger platform to inform this story, working with the proficient group at Blumhouse and Michael, and the unbelievable Elisabeth Moss because the lead, is greater than I ever might have imagined — I’m so grateful for the chance and look ahead to collaborating on this mission,” added Hill.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor, Seitzman for Maniac and Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse TV can be on board as an EP.

“We pursued this mission as a result of we imagine in Katie and her message of empowering girls and breaking the system. And with Elisabeth and the power of what she brings on and off the digicam, we hope this might be a robust car to encourage and for change,” stated Blum.

Moss is represented by WME, Ribisi Leisure Group, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman LLP. Hill is repped by Neon Literary, WME, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris LLP. Seitzman by Paul Hastings LLP.