Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Run Rabbit Run’ From XYZ – Variety

Elisabeth Moss is ready to star in Emmy-nominated “Handmaid’s Story” director Daina Reid’s new function movie, “Run Rabbit Run.”

Moss performs a fertility physician who believes firmly in life and loss of life, however after noticing the unusual habits of her younger daughter, should problem her personal values and confront a ghost from her half.

The movie is written by novelist Hannah Kent, who penned the script from an unique concept developed with Carver Movies, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Movies producing and XYZ Movies government producing. Moss may even produce alongside her associate Lindsey McManus.

Producer-sales agent XYZ is financing the venture as a part of its new fund with Finland’s IPR.VC, in conjunction with Display screen Australia. Further financing comes from Movie Victoria and the South Australia Movie Company.

XYZ can also be dealing with worldwide gross sales on the movie on the Cannes Digital Market — set to run June 22-26 — whereas Umbrella Leisure is managing distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Moss, who received an Emmy for her portrayal of June Osborne in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Story,” most lately starred in the movies “The Invisible Man” and “Her Odor.” She is going to subsequent seem in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” in addition to Taiki Waititi’s “Subsequent Objective Wins” and Neon Movies’ “Shirley.”

In the meantime, in addition to “Handmaid’s Story,” Reid’s directing credit embrace Amazon’s “Add,” HBO’s “The Outsider” and SBS collection “Sunshine.”

XYZ’s latest slate of gross sales titles embrace “Twin” starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg; “Cus and Mike” starring Anthony Hopkins; “Vivarium” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots; and Sion Sono’s “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella. XYZ can also be in post-production on “Stowaway,” starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

Moss is repped by WME, Impartial Expertise Group and Ribisi Leisure Group. Reid is repped by RGM Artists and ICM Companions.