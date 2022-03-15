Elite Bad ends its construction on consoles and won’t obtain any further content material. Frontier lays out the explanations

Elite Bad won’t obtain any new content material in its model for consolestogether with the Odyssey growth, as its developer studio, Frontier Tendencies, has selected to concentrate on bettering the PC model.

Frontier CEO and founder David Braben has introduced in a brand new weblog publish that console variations will now handiest obtain “important updates“ after a throw”lower than supreme” from the PC sport’s main replace, Odyssey, ultimate Might.

Odyssey used to be going to be an enormous step ahead for Elite Bad, but it surely quickly were given a “most commonly destructive” ranking on Steam after 1000’s of gamers reported efficiency problems, UI problems, and quite a lot of different game-breaking insects and system faults. play.

The sport has won a number of main updates to mend the problems on PC, however Braben says that there’s nonetheless numerous paintings to be carried out, and that the entire staff has to commit their consideration to bettering that model.

Braben comenta: “Since Odyssey introduced in Might 2021, we now have labored tirelessly to reinforce the Odyssey enjoy on PC, and whilst we now have made nice development, there is nonetheless an extended approach to cross. We now have supported pre- and post-Odyssey code bases ever since. For the previous few months, we now have been suffering with one of the simplest ways ahead, and it is with a heavy middle that we now have determined to cancel construction on consoles. We now have so as to transfer ahead with the tale of the sport, and to try this we need to focal point on a unmarried code base.”

Odyssey is the second one paid growth for Elite Bad, including planet landings, FPS fight, and extra. Its release for consoles used to be scheduled for autumn 2021however the destructive reaction to the PC model brought about it to be not on time indefinitely.

Elite Bad continues to be to be had on PS4 and Xbox One and it looks as if it is going to stay playable in the meanwhile as Frontier Tendencies didn’t point out that the console servers could be close down in spite of confirming the absence of make stronger any further.