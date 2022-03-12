Elite Dangerous: Odyssey cancels its launch on PlayStation and Xbox due to its problems on PC

Frontier Developments will focus efforts on the PC version and will not release any more content on consoles.

Bad news for Elite Dangerous console users. The team responsible for the space exploration video game has announced the cessation of work for new content on PS4 and Xbox One, and that includes the landing of the expansion Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, released on PC amid a clamor of criticism in mid-2021.

“Over the past few months we have been struggling to move forward in the best possible way, but it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel all development on consoles. We need to be able to move forward with the story of the gameand to do so we must focus on a single code, “says David Braben, CEO of the study. However, Elite Dangerous will continue to receive support PS4 and Xbox One.

The CEO of Frontier Developments says that despite working tirelessly and making great progress, there are still pending tasks to make Elite Dangerous: Odyssey a better gaming experience on PC, which is why they have to give up a part of their gaming community. More information on their plans is expected to come later.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was launched on PC in May of last year, having among its great attractions exploring distant worlds on foot. However, the state of the expansion left much to be desired, with hundreds of very negative reviews among Steam users, forcing its release on console to be postponed indefinitely from the start. Now we know that it is officially cancelled.

Things seem calmer in the bets for the management titles in Frontier Developments. Thus, a few days ago he presented F1 Manager 2022.

