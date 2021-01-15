Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Has New Release Window

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey their roadmap is affected by the original launch date they had in mind Frontier Developments. That is why the company itself has communicated through a press release that, although they understand the discontent it can generate among the community, the game has a new launch window, modifying what they had already planned.

This situation has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and confinements, which make it difficult for workers to move. These are the new dates published by Frontier:

Alpha Version – Spring 2021

PC Release – Late Spring 2021

Console Launch – Fall 2021

For the peace of mind of the players, the title will arrive, as planned, on PS4 and Xbox One (and therefore also on the new generation – PS5 and Xbox Series X – thanks to backward compatibility), but this will be based on feedback received first during the alpha version and then after its full launch on PC, after the gradual process that will begin in April and that could extend, according to estimates, more than a month.