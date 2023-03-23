Elite Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Some fans are still watching the new episodes of Elite that just came out, but the news that an original cast member will be back for the next season is already getting a lot of attention. Over the years, many actors have come and gone from the Spanish-language drama Elite. The last of the original cast to leave the show was at the conclusion of season 5—until now, that is.

Netflix has affirmed that Omar Ayuso will be back as fan-favorite character Omar Shanaa in season 7. He will pick up where he left off after a wild ride on the show the first time around. Omar is a very interesting character, with his love triangles and run-ins with the law. Fans of the show will be excited to find out what he’s up to now.

Elite Season 7 Renewal Status

A few weeks before season 6 started, Netflix broke the big news, and they did it in a very Élite way. Not only did they announce the new season, but they also got the new cast together to make a cute video to show off the new faces.

Elite Season 7 Plot

Netflix hasn’t said what the official plot of Elite season 7 will be, but we assume that, like the previous seasons, it will be set up so that the show will last for years. Elite has grown into one of the most expected Spanish-language dramas over time, thanks to its intriguing mysteries, complex storylines, and deep character arcs.

Since Ari, Menica, and Patrick have left Madrid, Season 7 of Elite is expected to stop focusing on them. The plot will probably be about what happened after Ivan’s hit-and-run case and the drive-by shooting that ended season 6 on a tense note. Also, the next season will likely be about Isadora and Didac’s new relationship, if they both made it through the shooting.

For those who don’t know, Elite is about the lives of the students at Las Encinas, which is one of the best private schools in Spain. True to the saying “Money can’t buy happiness,” the lives of the students are full of murder, lies, and betrayal, even though they have a lot of money and power. These things are found out when new students arrive.

Elite Season 7 cast

Even though we don’t have a confirmed cast list for Elite season 7 that takes into account what happened in season 6, the following names are likely to be back:

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Ander Puig as Nico

In the seventh season, there will also be a lot of new characters. For now, we don’t know much about these roles, but we do understand that the following actors are attached:

Mirela Balic

Gleb Abrosimov

Fernando Líndez

Alejandro Albarracín

Iván Mendes

Maribel Verdú

Elite Season 7 Episodes

Since Elite season 7 will be the last season of this show, fans expect it to be a fun and eventful way to end the competition. The show’s creators haven’t said how many attacks will be in the seventh season, but rumors say it will be between six and eight. Because of the dramatic events that need to happen before the show can reach its climax, each episode will probably take even longer than it already does.

Elite Season 7 Trailer

Sad to say, there isn’t one yet. We probably won’t see any teasers for a few months, but be sure to check back here. We’ll let you know about any changes before the start of season 7.

Elite Season 7 Release Date

Elite season 7 hasn’t been given a release date by Netflix yet, but we can guess based on the history of the show when the next episodes will come out. Many dramas come out once a year, but Elite has often put out episodes more quickly than that. For example, between seasons 2 and 3, there were only six months, and between seasons 5 and 6, there were only seven. Because of this, we think that Elite season 7 will come out in the summer of 2023, most likely between May and August.

Elite Season Rating

Rating Most of the first reactions to the Elite TV show have been positive. Fans of the show have praised not only its visuals and music but also its dark and twisty storyline. More than 82,000 people have given the show a rating of 7.3 out of 10 points on IMDb. This makes it one of the highest-rated Netflix originals.

Is Elite Season 7 worth watching?

There are a lot of turns and twists in the show, which makes it worth watching. Fans can anticipate dramatic fights between the main characters as they fight their inner demons and try to make it through high school at Las Encinas. Apart from that, audiences will see how every character deals with secrets, lies, and betrayals while going to one of Spain’s best schools.

All in all, Elite Season 7 is a must-see if you want to watch a dramatic teen show with great acting and interesting plots. People will see the highs and lows of growing up in a wealthy environment with love, friendship, family connections, and competition between classes.