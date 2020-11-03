Eliud Kipchoge Documentary in the Works At Ridley Scott Group

The Ridley Scott Inventive Group is in post-production on the documentary “Kipchoge: The Final Milestone,” about record-setting Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge.

Dogwoof is dealing with world gross sales and can current the movie at the upcoming American Movie Market, with launch plans for 2021.

Directed by Jake Scott (“American Lady”), the movie is produced by Ross Plummer, with Ridley Scott (“The Martian”), Kevin Macdonald (“Touching the Void”), and Kai-Lu Hsiung (“Lords of Chaos”) serving as govt producers.

With unprecedented entry to Kipchoge, the documentary follows his record-shattering feat to change into the first individual in historical past to run a marathon in lower than two hours, and his eventual Olympic gold medal triumph. The documentary shares footage from his house in Kenya, interviews with these closest to him, the each day rituals of his life and the dynamics inside his crew and neighborhood.

Director Jake Scott mentioned: “We got down to doc a unprecedented athlete making an attempt the seemingly unattainable. Eliud Kipchoge ran for mankind that day and with it delivered his perception that ‘no human is restricted.’ What we found was the energy of humility to encourage.”

Kipchoge mentioned: “It was a privilege working with director Jake Scott and his crew to seize the story of my journey to interrupt the two-hour marathon barrier. I hope this movie will share my message and encourage folks round the world for generations to return to have the braveness to dream huge and push previous their limits.”

Dogwoof’s head of distribution and acquisitions Oli Harbottle added: “Eliud Kipchoge’s seemingly superhuman, record-breaking marathon efficiency is one among the most awe-inspiring sporting achievements of all time, and the way Jake and his crew captured the occasion and the preparation main as much as it raises the bar for sports activities documentaries. At a time after we might all do with inspirational tales about what mankind can obtain and overcome, that is certain to make a big impact on audiences worldwide.”