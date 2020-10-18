Eliyan in Noida NCR: People in Noida NCR look like Alien-Iron Man, stirred up

Greater Noida: On Saturday, there was a stir in Bhatta-Parsaul village of Greater Noida, when an Ironman-like Ironman-like figure appeared flying in the sky. After which this figure fell on the banks of a canal in the village and a crowd of villagers got started. Also Read – miscreants killed in front of DSP, but police kept watching, now Yogi government suspends 9 officers

The crowd turned to the scene to see an alien-like figure. However, later this information was given to the police. Police said, "Actually it was a balloon, which was in the shape of a superhero. Due to being in the air for a long time, his air started coming out. After which the balloon fell into a sprig along the canal. He was seen moving because of the strong wind. "

Anil Kumar Pandey, Dankaur police station in-charge said, "A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water of the canal, due to which the balloon was moving a little bit." was happening. Pandey said that there was nothing harmful in the balloon, but it is not yet known who blew this balloon.

However, there was an influx of people around him to see him. On receiving the information, when the police arrived, it was found that it was a balloon, after which people standing nearby breathed a sigh of relief.

In fact, suddenly a figure of superhero Ironman was seen flying in the sky near the village of Bhatta-Parsaul, which people considered as alien. A crowd gathered to see him. People say that this shape kept flying in the sky for a long time. After that it fell on the ground and got stuck in the bushes.