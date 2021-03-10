General News

Elizabeth Banks to Direct Cocaine Bear for Phil Lord and Chris Miller

March 10, 2021
Elizabeth Banks has set her subsequent directing gig — impressed by an (virtually unbelievable) true story involving cocaine smuggling and a 175-pound bear.

Banks has signed on to direct “Cocaine Bear,” which is described as a “character-driven thriller impressed by true occasions that happened in Kentucky in 1985,” produced by “The Lego Film” filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

As such, the challenge additionally serves as a reunion for Banks, Lord and Miller after the actor voiced Wyldstyle within the animated franchise. Lord and Miller’s manufacturing banner (Lord Miller) will produce the challenge as a part of the duo’s first-look cope with Common Footage.

The script for “Cocaine Bear” comes from Jimmy Warden, however further data across the challenge, is being stored below wraps.

Now, again to the bear.

In accordance to a New York Instances report, revealed in Dec. 1985, the bear died of an obvious cocaine overdose, discovered by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in northern Georgia, “amongst 40 opened plastic containers with traces of cocaine.”

“The cocaine was apparently dropped from a aircraft piloted by Andrew Thornton, a convicted drug smuggler who died Sept. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn., as a result of he was carrying too heavy a load whereas parachuting,” the report explains.

Lord Miller’s Aditya Sood introduced the challenge to Common and will even produce the movie alongside Brian Duffield, in addition to Banks and Max Handelman (who produce below their Brownstone Productions banner). Brownstone Productions beforehand produced the extremely profitable “Pitch Good” franchise for Common.

EVP of Manufacturing Matt Reilly and Artistic Govt Christine Solar will oversee the challenge on behalf of Common.

Banks and Brownstone are represented by UTA, Untitled Leisure, Related, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

